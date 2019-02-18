WoodSongs: Chelsea William/ Ronan Yellowthorn

CHELSEA WILLIAMS made a name for herself as a musician in Los Angeles in a less than traditional way. She managed to sell nearly 100,000 copies of her independently released records the old fashioned way, by playing on the street. She’s performed on The Today Show and has opened for big names such as the Avett Brothers and Dwight Yoakam, and she’s even had a high-profile guest shot on a Maroon 5 video, dueting with Adam Levine on the group’s No. 1 smash “Daylight (Playing For Change).” Her debut album ‘Boomerang’ on Blue Élan Records is a transcendent mix of Americana, indie-folk and lush pop that places the young artist front and center among the preeminent performers of the day.

ROAN YELLOWTHORN front woman Jackie McLean, accompanied by producer and multi-instrumentalist Shawn Strack, delivers ethereal indie-rock songs with a singer/songwriter heart. Musically, they are a combo of pop, indie rock and folk featuring Jackie’s poetic lyrics backed by Shawn’s exquisite mastery of keys, strings and more. Her skills as as a poignant storyteller is fitting, she grew up around music and songwriting being the daughter of legendary 1970’s singer-songwriter Don McLean.