Castle & Key Distillery opens a new on-site tasting room

For the first time since the distillery opened last fall, visitors to Castle & Key Distillery now have the opportunity to enjoy drinks-by-the-glass at Taylorton Station, a newly opened tasting room located inside a cozy former train depot on the distillery grounds.

As of Wed., March 20, Castle & Key's tour offerings now include a "curated cocktail experience" focusing on exploring the product development of the brand's Restoration Release Gin. This 45-minute experience includes a snapshot of the distillery's history with an abbreviated tour of the production facilities, followed by an intimate tasting experience at Taylorton Station. After a brief overview of the different herbs and botanicals used in the gin, guests are invited to choose two unique cocktails as part of the experience, each highlighting each of the specific herbs or botanicals of their choosing. A special take-home Castle & Key cocktail glass is included with the experience.

Also opening today is Counter 17, a walk-up window at Taylorton Station where guests can order drinks by the glass from a curated menu that includes craft beer and wines as well as Castle & Key cocktails. Counter 17 is available for all guests, including those who haven't booked a tour but are just looking to explore and experience the public spaces on the property, including the Springhouse, Botanical Trail and Glenns Creek. A variety of charcuterie meats and locally sourced cheese are also available for purchase at Counter 17.

More information about the tours and experiences available at the distillery are available at Castle & Key's website. Click here to read more about the distillery's history and grounds.