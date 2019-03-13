In photos: Drag Queen Brunch at Lockbox

× 1 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 2 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 3 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 4 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 5 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 6 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 7 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 8 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 9 of 10 Expand Lockbox at 21c hosted its first Drag Brunch on Sunday, March 10. Photos by Saraya Brewer × 10 of 10 Expand L-R: Uma Jewels, Courtney Carson, Amaya Sexton, Derrick Dooley (Georgia Peach), Lexi Love. Prev Next

On Sunday, March 10, Lockbox at Lexington's 21c Museum Hotel hosted its first Drag Brunch –a festive event featuring queens in many costumes, a family style brunch, feathers and sequins galore and mimosas-o-plenty. Additional rounds of drag brunches are slated to take place at Lockbox on June 30 and September 29.

Taking place in advance of / conjunction with Lexington's 2019 Pride Restaurant Week, the restaurant donated a portion of the event's proceeds to Pride Lexington, as participating restaurants in the Pride Restaurant Week have each pledged to do during the upcoming special restaurant week taking place March 25-30. Pride Lexington is the organization that presents the annual Pride Lexington Festival, which is expanding to a two-day event this year to take take place on June 28-29.

Participating restaurants for Pride Restaurant Week include Crank & Boom, Good Food Co-op, J. Gumbo's, Lockbox, Lussi Brown Coffee, Mellow Mushroom, Pearl's Pizza and Pivot Brewing. Search for "Pride Restaurant Week 2019" on Facebook for more details and an updated list of participating restaurants.