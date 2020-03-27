Restaurant Workers Relief Program Launches in Lexington

On Thursday, March 26, Lexington launched The Restaurant Workers Relief Program, a new initiative geared to help aid local service industry workers who have been affected by COVID-19-related restaurant closings.

Spearheaded by the Lee Initiative, a national nonprofit designed to “empower employment,” the program will offer no-cost meals and supplies to restaurant workers who have either been laid off or had their hours and pay significantly reduced in recent weeks. The Boston Road location of Great Bagel & Bakery has transformed into a relief center, where local service industry employees can pick up meals and supplies each evening. Over 180 meals were distributed on the first night of the program.

The program will be offered seven days a week throughout the quarantine period, pending need and financial availability to keep it going. Each night, volunteers will package hundreds of meals as well as essential supplies such as diapers, baby food, non-perishable canned foods and cereals, paper towels and more. Pickup times are between 5-7 p.m. at Great Bagel (3650 Boston Road, Suite 108). Those participating in the relief program are being asked to pull up to designated spaces and wait outside in their vehicle.

Hundreds have applied for unemployment in light of the March 16 state-mandated order to temporarily close all in-person dining, in compliance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for social distancing and in attempt to mitigate transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Lexington's Restaurant Workers Relief Fund is a result of a partnership between Makers Mark, the Lee Initiative, Louisville chef and restaurateur Edward Lee and LexUnite, a new Lexington initiative launched by local entrepreneurs and small business owners. Donations to the program are accepted at the website leeinitiative.org (donors can choose which participating city they would like to donate to). Monetary donations as well as household items and food donations are being sought for the program.