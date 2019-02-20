Smiley Pete to bring a new culinary event to the table: Crave Taco Week

Our team here at Smiley Pete Publishing is pleased to announce the introduction of a new culinary fun week: Crave Taco Week, taking place at 22 restaurants across Lexington the week of March 4-10.

As with Smiley Pete's fellow culinary weeks Lexington Burger Week and Lexington Pizza Week, each participating restaurant will offer a special taco (or taco-like menu item) at a $5 price point. (Participating restaurants are given the option to offer one taco or multiple tacos at that price, depending on size and ingredients.) More specific details on each individual restaurant's offerings will be announced as the event nears.

Smiley Pete is partnering with Casa de Cultura, a local non-profit committed to promoting Latino culture within Lexington, to present and promote the event.

Participating restaurants are outlined below:

El Espolon Mexican Restaurant • The Local Taco • Corto Lima • Papi's Mexican Restaurant & Bar • Lexington Diner • El Gran Tako• El Rancho Tapatio • La Taquiza • Babalu Tapas & Tacos • Bear & the Butcher • County Club • Crank & Boom • Drake's • Beach House • J. Render's Southern Table & Bar • Parlay Social • The Chop House • Athenian Grill • Minglewood • Palmers Fresh Grill • Alfalfa's • KSBar and Grille • Happy People Coffee Company • Mi Piquena Hacienda • Skyline Chili • First Watch: The Daytime Cafe

More info is available on www.cravetacoweek.com – check back soon for more details on specific tacos.