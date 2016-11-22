On Our Table: Jam Cake

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Editor's note: Flour, an essential ingredient in most baking, was accidentally left off of our printed version of this recipe. Please forgive our oversight and see below for the correct, full recipe!

Few desserts channel the nostalgia of the holidays in Appalachia more palpably than a traditional jam cake. Just in time for the holidays, owners of downtown Lexington’s Greentree Tearoom and Antiques – a traditional downtown tearoom that serves a five-course, seasonal luncheon tea – have shared a favorite timeless recipe for this Southern favorite dish.

Jam Cake Ingredients:

• 2 cups sugar

• 1 cup butter

• 5 eggs (room temperature)

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 3 cups flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 2 tablespoons bourbon or rum

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons allspice

• 1 cup berry jam (can be a mixture of opened jams on hand)

• 1 cup chopped raisins

Method:

Cream butter with the sugar until the mixture turns the color of lemon. Beat in eggs one at a time until fully incorporated. Add liquor and soda to buttermilk and slowly mix into sugar and butter. In separate bowl sift flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon and allspice. Fold dry ingredients into butter mixture. Stir in nuts, raisins and jam. Turn the mixture into well-greased and floured loaf pans (about 4½ inches wide) filled half full (number of pans will depend on their length). Bake for about 45 minutes at 325 degrees.

Brown Sugar Icing:

• 1 cup packed brown sugar

• 1/2 stick butter

• 2 tablespoons vegetable shortening

• 1/4 cup milk

• 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, sifted

• 3/4 teaspoon vanilla

Bring sugar and shortening to a boil while stirring constantly. Still stirring, add milk slowly and gently boil about two minutes. Let cool a bit off heat and beat in sugar and vanilla until creamy. Cool completely before using. Freezes well. Serve with whipped cream for added indulgence.