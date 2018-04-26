Drink of the Month: The Mom Collins

× 1 of 2 Expand The Mom Collins. Photo by Theresa Stanley × 2 of 2 Expand Technically a vegetable, rhubarb is recognized as a fruit and most often prepared as one in the United States. The tartness of the stalks is balanced when cooked down with a bit of sugar. Photo by Theresa Stanley Prev Next

Rhubarb puzzles people. Is it a fruit or a vegetable? What do you do with it other than put it in pie? While technically a vegetable, rhubarb is typically prepared and consumed like a fruit, and a simple syrup is a wonderful way to extract its flavor and colors. Perfect as a homemade Mother’s Day gift, the beautiful pink syrup can be used as a sweetener to make pink lemonade or as an ingredient to take your favorite classic cocktail up a notch. This recipe transforms the classic gin-based Tom Collins into a translucent pink cocktail that’s as refreshing as it is lovely.

Cheers to moms – this Mom Collins is for you!

Cocktail:

• 2 ounces gin

• 2 ounces rhubarb simple syrup (recipe below)

• Club soda

• Lemon, twist

Add ice, gin and syrup to a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour into Collins glass filled with ice. Fill with club soda. Add a twist of lemon to top of drink and garnish. Recipe makes one well-deserved cocktail.

Rhubarb Simple Syrup:

• 2 cups rhubarb, 1/2 inch slices

• 2 cups water

• 2 cups sugar

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan. Bring to boil then reduce heat, stirring occasionally. Simmer for 10 minutes. Set aside to cool. Strain liquid through a chinois, or extra fine mesh strainer, to sieve rhubarb strings. Press contents against strainer to extract all liquid. Pour liquid into glass container and store in refrigerator for up to one week. Syrup makes 10 Mom Collins cocktails.