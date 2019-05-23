Painted Taco Brings Color, Flavor to Rosemont Garden

When the restaurant opens in early June, gourmet tacos with organic, fresh ingredients and internationally inspired themes will create a colorful, palate-tempting palette at Painted Taco, says Ryan Miller, president of Lexington-based parent company CKRG Enterprises LLC.

After several years of planning, including a scuttled location in the Distillery District, Miller and business partner Damon Coates are readying to open the first Painted Taco at 222 Rosemont Garden. As the still-visible garage bay doors suggest, the location is the former site of a 1940s auto body garage. The exterior is now emblazoned with a colorful, hand-painted mural of street-art style Mexican sugar skulls. The location is the first in what Miller says will eventually become a nationwide franchise.

× Expand Painted Taco, shown here in an unfinished state, is slated to open in early June at 222 Rosemont Garden.

Tacos with a twist is an appropriate menu descriptor. Featured items include a Southern- inspired fried chicken taco, a cheeseburger taco, fish taco and a Korean barbecue taco, alongside a more traditional tacos al pastor, to name a few. Miller said portion sizes will be plentiful, and that all tacos will be made with premium, full-sized taco tortillas.

Miller, who formerly trained as a chef, said Painted Taco locations will also feature non-GMO, organic ingredients and steroid-free meat, which will be prepared using a “sous vide” method that uses water and vapor to cook meat to an optimum temperature. The meat-free need not despair, as vegetarian options will also be offered. Another focus will be on using recyclable products in the restaurant, in keeping with an overall “green” concept.

Miller is no stranger to the world of franchises, as he and Coates opened a few Mellow Mushroom locations in Lexington and Louisville in recent years. After the closing of the Lexington Green location, followed by Louisville’s St. Matthews restaurant in late April, only the original Lexington location on South Upper remains, but Miller says the restaurant is doing well and is here to stay.

While all Painted Taco locations will have some recognizable through-lines for consistency, Miller said he wanted to give franchisees the luxury of flexibility in menu and décor, along with the “fantastic food costs and pricing” that come with group buying and support.

CKRG has an art team on board that will travel to new locations and help owners transform Painted Taco sites to meet their own unique visions. CKRG has also contracted with Texas-based Edge Realty Partners to help scale the new franchise locations, which will begin launching next year across the country. Miller named Orange Beach, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago among planned locations for independently owned franchise locations.

With PieTana and other hip eateries and shops nearby, the Rosemont Garden neighborhood was chosen as the location for Painted Taco’s national debut for its increasing popularity and great walkability, Miller said.

The restaurant will have a light and airy feel, with about 100 seats between its indoor seating area, outdoor patio and a large bar serving beer, tequila and margaritas. Miller said Painted Taco will be a family friendly establishment, with a range of menu options to suit all ages and taste preferences. The venue also plans to host live music on occasion. Miller expects to hold a grand opening in early June.

“You get here to the end, and you never know with inspections and stuff like that, but we’re almost there,” he said.