Hungry to Help: Smiley Pete Collecting Restaurant Info for Local Takeout/Delivery Guide

Our local culinary community is so important to us and our hearts are hurting for our friends in the service industry whose lives have been uprooted so severely this past week.

So we at Smiley Pete want to help get the word out on the great local food options that local restaurants are still working hard to provide, with a new online Crave Lexington Takeout and Delivery Guide.

We invite all local restaurants to submit information on their takeout and delivery options during these difficult times. The submission should include:

Restaurant name, address, and phone number

Hours of operation

Website address, preferably with a link to your takeout/delivery menu if available

Food service options offered (Takeout, delivery and/or drive-up)

Special diet accommodations available (Vegan/gluten-free/etc.)

One recommended menu item, with short description and price, to give customers an easy-order option.

Additional special instructions, accommodations or specials related to your takeout/delivery services.

Restaurants can submit information in the comments section below, or e-mail their information to info@smileypete.com. Please include "Takeout guide submission" along with your restaurant name in the subject line of your e-mail submission.