8 Essential Kentucky Destination Restaurants

Who’s in the mood to take a beautiful Kentucky drive and try a new place to eat? From casual lunch cafés to upscale farm-to-table eateries, we’ve curated a list of great restaurants within an hour or so drive from Lexington to check out this summer.

The Bluebird Café

202 W. Main St., Stanford, KY • Serving breakfast and lunch, Mon.-Sat. • bluebirdnatural.net

With a focus on hearty, country cooking from fresh unprocessed ingredients, the food on Bluebird Cafè’s menu might fill you up, but it’ll also leave you feeling a little less guilty about the ol’ caloric intake. After chef William Hawkins, who has been featured on Food Network, Travel Channel and Discovery Channel, found himself at the crossroads of a medical crisis when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s Syndrome, he soon found that removing processed chemicals and shifting to an all-fresh diet drastically improved his condition. This fostered a passion for making delicious meals with the freshest ingredients.

If you’re looking to be surprised by the gourmet quality of a small-town breakfast and lunch café, Bluebird is a fantastic destination. Menu highlights include jalapeno popper deviled eggs, hot brown fries, a variety of grass-finished burgers and white chocolate “icebox” pie.

Holly Hill Inn

462 N. Winter St., Midway, KY • Serving dinner Wed.-Sat. and brunch Sat. and Sun. • www.hollyhillinn.com

The classic, flagship restaurant of one of Kentucky’s most celebrated restaurateurs, Holly Hill Inn is as scenic as it is delicious. Housed in a 200-year-old Greek Revival mansion listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the restaurant’s ambiance creates the illusion of stepping back in time, while the art on the walls from featured artist Ray Papka brings in a contemporary and whimsical touch.

With chef/owner Ouita Michel at the helm, the menus for brunch, lunch and dinner focus on simple but elevated and imaginative prix fixe meals. Recent options included a Sunchoke Bisque, Steak Diane, and Sour Cream Apple Pie. A short, lovely country drive from Lexington delivers diners to a meal and setting that’s sure to be one of the most memorable they’ve had all year.

The Glitz

4025 Fords Mill Road, Versailles, KY • Seating by reservation for lunch, Wed.-Sat. • www.irishacresgallery.com/glitz

Stepping into the over-the-top, fairy-tale chic aesthetic at The Glitz brings a feeling of whimsy and wonder. The stone walls and ethereal visage leave the impression that it could be the backdrop to any scene in the first act of a classic Disney movie. “Cinderella”? Check. “Snow White”? Check. “The Sword in the Stone”? Check. But be prepared to not solely focus on the Disney vibe alone, as the food takes center stage. Located in the lower level of the eclectic antiques shop Irish Acres Gallery, the restaurant offers a three-course prix fixe menu that rotates every three weeks. The rich flavors and intricate detail paid to the composition of each dish assures that no matter what is on the menu, it will be divine and enjoyed in an imaginative setting that’s hard to forget. The Glitz is a great special occasion — or “just because”! — destination located on a gorgeous Woodford County backroad.

Limewater Bistro

900 Wilkinson Blvd., Frankfort, KY • Serving lunch and dinner Wed.-Sun. • www.limewaterbistro.com

The family-owned Frankfort eatery Limewater opened in 2022 in the historic 1815 Glen Willis house along the banks of the Kentucky River. Former resident Humphrey Marshall once fought Henry Clay in a duel over a dispute in the Kentucky House of Representatives, but the only things dueling on Limewater’s concise menu are the restaurant’s influences, which include a hearty classic American throughline flanked by flourishes of Greek, German and Italian. The lamb meatballs are worth the price of admission alone; for those looking to step the night up a notch, the eponymous signature cocktail, featuring Castle + Key gin, basil, lime and faba foam, is light and refreshing while packing a punch.

A true family affair, the restaurant is operated by husband-and-wife team Axl Wheeler (chef/owner) and Isabelle Hay (general manager/owner), whose collective experience in the restaurant industry covers venerated restaurants from Nantucket Island to New York City. Adding an additional family touch, the gorgeous interior design was overseen by Hay’s mother Kathleen Hay, whose internationally award-winning design firm has completed projects all over the country, with carpentry touches finished by Robert Hay.

Barn8 Restaurant

10500 W. Highway 42, Goshen, KY • Serving dinner Wed.-Sun • www.hermitagefarm.com/food-bourbon/barn8-restaurant

In 2010, Lauralee Brown and Steve Wilson — the founders of the Kentucky-based 21c Museum Hotel chain — purchased the scenic, historic Oldham County horse farm Hermitage Farm to save it from development. In 2020 they opened an innovative restaurant in a renovated barn on the property that takes the concept of “farm-to-table” to a new level. All the produce used in the restaurant is grown on the grounds, with other products sourced locally as much as possible; the restaurant even features private dining tables located inside former horse stalls.

The menu changes seasonally, with recent highlights including shrimp toast with curry mayo and chili oil; a house made pasta with mushroom cream sauce, lemon and asparagus; lightly fried soft-shell crab with a strawberry mole sauce and arugula; and frozen cold brew mousse for dessert — all of which can be enjoyed in an eclectic rustic-chic setting flanked by contemporary touches with outdoor seating options that overlook the 680 rolling acres of farmland. Pro tip: inquire about the “artwalk,” an immersive sound and light show running along the woods behind the restaurant that visitors to the farm can explore after sunset.

Romero’s

2 Main St., Mt. Sterling, KY • Serving dinner Tues.-Sat. • www.romeroskentucky.com

Opened by George Romero, son of the famed movie director and producer George A. Romero (“Night of the Living Dead”) and his wife Rebecca in 2022, this Mt. Sterling eatery prides itself on providing fresh and innovative Italian-fusion dishes, cooking each meal to-order using predominantly organic ingredients. The casual, unfussy setting matches the ethos of the owners, who are also artists. An attached lounge area offers a relaxed performance space, with art on the walls, occasional live music and a screenwriting workshop/incubator, plus comfortable seating where diners can enjoy a cocktail before or after dinner.

In a culinary era often weighed down by a sense of self-importance, Romero’s’ simple approach, which centers on the idea that “great food doesn’t have to be overcomplicated,” is refreshing. The pastas are mouth-watering; craft cocktails and a rotating dessert menu round out a perfect laid-back but fulfilling evening meal.

The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery

207 S. Main St., Corbin, KY • Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. • www.thewrigley.com

In the heart of Appalachia lies Corbin, Kentucky; and in the heart of Corbin is The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery. A sixth-generation farmer who culls all of her ingredients from local and regional farms, owner Kristin Smith prides herself in giving customers a literal taste of the bluegrass. She even owns her own meat-processing facility, if that says anything about her commitment to local products. The succinct menu at this elevated casual eatery bulges with flavorful dishes, and Smith’s warm, affable personality and strong culinary intuition shine through in every touch.

Vallozzi’s

108 Court St., Versailles, KY • Serving dinner Tues.-Sat. • vallozzis.com/versailles

The first Kentucky location of an upscale Italian restaurant has settled into a former police station in quaint downtown Versailles, offering authentic Italian cuisine in a tasteful but unpretentious, fully renovated dining room. The menu includes sauces and sausages steeped in flavors that only come from time and patience, as well as gourmet pizzas and nuanced seafood so rich you’ll need bigger pants to leave.

The price points are just as broad as the menu; one could just as easily come in for a casual, reasonably priced meal with friends or with a significant other or date to splurge on a special occasion. (The downstairs dining room is a bit more casual.)

No matter what brings you in, don’t leave without hitting up the dessert menu. It isn’t overly flashy, focusing mostly on Italian standards; however, each is executed with confectionary perfection.