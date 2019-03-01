Drink of the Month: Brandy Smash

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

With Smiley Pete Publishing’s inaugural taco-centric culinary week on the horizon, we’ve tapped our friends at Heaven Hill to provide some favorite taco-friendly cocktail recipes. Pairing fresh mint and bright citrus with Christian Brothers Sacred Bond Brandy – the first grape brandy to be bottled-in-bond – the Brandy Smash is a refreshing julep-esque drink that will serve as the perfect complement to Crave Taco Week, March 4-10. Visit our website for additional taco-friendly cocktail recipes.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Sacred Bond Brandy

• 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• 6-8 mint leaves destemmed (reserve two for garnish)

• Crushed ice

Method:

Place six mint leaves in bottom of shaker or mixing glass. Muddle mint to release oils. Add brandy, lemon juice and simple syrup. Stir with bartenders spoon. Add ice to rocks glass. Strain cocktail over ice and garnish with extra mint leaves.