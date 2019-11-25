Drink of the Month: Bourbon Milk Punch

× Expand Bourbon Milk Punch. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Milk punch and homemade eggnog have been making a comeback on holiday bar menus in recent years. A traditional English milk punch combines milk, citrus, tea and several different boozy spirits, infused and clarified, with the process taking up to several days to produce one delicate cocktail. This Kentucky version of Milk Punch is a much simpler version and one that will rival eggnog as a new holiday favorite – perfect as a dessert cocktail or for Santa to enjoy with his late night cookies.

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 ounces whole milk

• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon

• 3/4 ounce sweetened condensed milk

• 1/8 of teaspoon vanilla extract (Madagascar bourbon vanilla extract – the good stuff – is highly recommended)

• Dash of nutmeg

Add all ingredients to a shaker, and dry shake for 10 seconds. Add ice to shaker, and shake for 10 more seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a dash of nutmeg.

Recipe yields one drink and surplus for a sidecar. Cheers!