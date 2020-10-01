Drink of the Month: Dalgona Coffee

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Whipping coffee might not be your typical method of preparing your caffeine fix in your own kitchen, but as people spend more time at home this year, this drink’s popularity is growing.

Without fancy equipment, you can become a seasoned barista in just a few minutes, creating an at-home café experience. "Dalgona" translates into “honeycomb toffee” in Korean, and this coffee mixture holds froth longer than a latte or cappuccino. Put on your favorite coffeehouse music, and whisk yourself away in daydreams of your favorite international café. Recipe serves 2-3. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 2 tablespoons cold water

• 1 ½ tablespoons espresso powder (instant coffee will work, too; increase to 2 tablespoons)

• Milk (barista’s choice)

Method:

To a medium bowl, add all ingredients. Whisk by hand or mixer until ingredients become frothy; approximately four minutes with the mixer and eight minutes by hand.

Fill a glass mostly full with ice and milk. Place two large dollops of frothy coffee on top of the milk. Stir gently to mix, if desired.

Variations:

Make it seasonal. Infuse fall into your coffee by adding a dash of pumpkin spice to the mixture before whisking.

Make it hot. Eliminate ice and use steamed milk. A hot cup of fancy-ish coffee on a cool morning is something to savor.

Make it boozy. Like a little kick to your coffee? Add a teaspoon (or two) of dark rum to your glass of milk before layering the whipped coffee. This variation is delicious with iced milk or steamed.