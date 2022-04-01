Drink of the Month: Fresh-Squeezed Margarita

× Expand Just in time for warmer weather – and Crave Taco Week! – this classic margarita recipe features fresh-squeezed ingredients. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Margarita season is upon us! During this month’s Crave Taco Week (April 18-24), local patios will shake up a glass or pitcher to enhance your enjoyment of this year’s featured tacos and warmer weather. You can also mix up your own fresh margaritas at home with this simple approach to the citrus-infused cocktail. Freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice combined with simple syrup pair nicely with Harlequin Orange Liqueur to create a refreshing sipper to enjoy on your patio.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Lunazul Tequila

• 3/4 ounce Harlequin Orange Liqueur

• 1 DIY margarita mixer (recipe below)

• 3 dashes orange bitters

• Citrus peel, garnish

Method:

To a shaker add all ingredients except peel. Add ice. Shake for 10 seconds until the container is cold. Pour into ice-filled glass with a salted rim. Garnish with citrus peel.

DIY Margarita (Sour) Mixer:

• ½ cup simple syrup

• ¼ cup lemon juice (preferably freshly squeezed)

• ¼ cup lime juice (preferably freshly squeezed)

Recipe makes one large cocktail; triple the recipe to make a pitcher. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.