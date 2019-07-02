Drink of the Month: Glitter LaBeija

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

No summer cocktail list should be complete without a celebratory drink. This cocktail, created by Lockbox at 21c Lexington especially for Pride in the month of June, is an homage to Crystal LaBeija, the legendary queen who paved the way for modern-day drag. Made with butterfly-pea infused vodka – which provides its rich plum color – and topped with an Oloroso sherry foam, macerated blackberries and edible glitter, this drink is almost too pretty to drink …almost. The drink also features a house-made basil, thyme and blackberry syrup that will shake up taste buds and leave them wanting more – the same way that Crystal LaBeija captivated audiences with her electric personality and relentless pride.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces of vodka

• ½ ounce lemon juice

• ½ ounce blackberry syrup

• ¼ ounce sherry

• 2 macerated blackberries

• 1 egg white

• Edible glitter

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker and give it a good dry shake. Add ice to the shaker and shake it again. Strain the beverage (twice) into a coupe glass or festive glass of choice. Top with edible glitter for garnish.