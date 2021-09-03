Drink of the Month: Modern Old-Fashioned & Luxe Cocktail Cherries

In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, we are going off book with a mash-up of two classic bourbon cocktails, the Manhattan (typically featuring bourbon, sweet vermouth and a cherry garnish) and the Old-Fashioned (typically featuring bourbon, bitters, sugar and muddled cherry and orange).

To further enjoy these and other bourbon cocktails, put a (luxe!) cherry on top! The luxurious cocktail cherries, which typically run $20 a jar at specialty cocktail shops, can be made at home for a special DIY touch. Use as garnish to this and other cocktails, serve as an “amuse bouche” during happy hour, or plop on top of a scoop of your favorite ice cream. Cheers!

Modern Old-Fashioned Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces bourbon

• ¾ ounce sweet red vermouth

• 3 dashes orange bitters

• 1 luxe cocktail cherry, garnish

Method:

To a cocktail mixing glass add bourbon, vermouth and bitters. Add a handful of ice. Continuously stir with a bartender’s spoon for 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe or cocktail fancy glass of choice and garnish with a luxe cherry (or three). Serves one.

Luxe Cocktail Cherries Ingredients:

• 1 pound dark cherries, carefully pitted and de-stemmed

• 1 cup maraschino liqueur

• ½ cup water

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 3 cloves

• ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

• Pinch of salt

Method:

Combine water, sugar, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally until sugar fully dissolves. Add maraschino liqueur and cherries. Gently stir to coat cherries in liquid. Continue to cook cherries over medium-low heat for five minutes. Turn off heat. Allow cherries to cool in the saucepan. Once cool, place cherries in an airtight jar. Strain liquid over cherries into the jar. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.