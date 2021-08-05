Drink(s) of the Month: The Deep Eddy Southside and Chilton

RECIPES PROVIDED BY HEAVEN HILL BRANDS

Easy summertime living and fun, and refreshing cocktails go hand in hand, and when it comes to all those things, Deep Eddy Vodka is a natural go-to ingredient. Owned by the Kentucky parent company Heaven Hill Brands, Deep Eddy is distilled in Austin, Texas – “the live music capital of the World” – and prides itself as being a key ingredient for easy, refreshing and no-frills cocktails, like the ones highlighted here.

Heaven Hill Brands are the Official Spirit Provider of Crave Food & Music Festival, which is produced by this magazine’s parent company, Smiley Pete Publishing.

× Expand The Chilton. Photo by Theresa Stanley

The Chilton

Simple and refreshing, this easy-to-assemble cocktail features Deep Eddy Original Vodka and three bar staples — lemon, soda water and salt. Enjoy it at home, or order one to sip on while listening to your favorite local band at this summer’s Crave Food & Music Festival, taking place at Masterson Station Aug. 14-15.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces Deep Eddy Original Vodka

• 1 ½ ounces lemon juice (approx. two lemons)

• Soda water

• Salt, rim

Method:

Rim a cocktail glass with salt and fill with ice. Add vodka and lemon juice. Top with soda water and stir gently.

× Expand The Southside. Photo by Theresa Stanley

The Southside

With the right balance of citrus, sweetness and effervescence, this cocktail hits all the right notes – making it great to enjoy while listening to your favorite music in your backyard on a sultry summer evening. Infused with real grapefruit juice and lightly sweetened with cane sugar, the base ingredient vodka packs flavor without being overly sweet.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

• 3/4 ounces fresh lime juice

• 3/4 ounces simple syrup

• Fresh mint leaves

• Top with club soda

Method:

Add Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, lime juice, simple syrup and mint to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake hard and strain into an ice-filled Collins glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig, if available.