Drink of the Month: The Say Goodbye to Summer Sage Cocktail

Fall is slowly approaching, and this aptly titled cocktail is a great way to smooth the transition. This complex thirst quencher pairs bourbon with freshly squeezed lemon juice, sage accents and egg white to provide the perfect drink to have in-hand while sitting on your porch, watching the sun set on summer.

Pro tip: Use the better bourbon on this cocktail; save the younger bourbon for cooked applications.

Recipe makes one great cocktail.

Ingredients

• 2 oz. bourbon

• 2 oz. lemon juice, fresh squeezed

• 1 egg, whites only

• ½ oz. sage simple syrup

• 2 dashes, bitters

• 1 sage leaf, garnish

Method

Place champagne coupe in freezer to chill – a cold glass and a good shake are essential to holding the lovely froth while sipping on this drink. In a shaker, add egg whites. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Add ice to shaker until three-quarters full. Add bourbon, lemon juice, syrup and bitters. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Pour through shaker strainer into chilled champagne coupe. To add another layer of depth, garnish the cocktail with a singed sage leaf and place on top of cocktail.

Sage Simple Syrup

• 1 cup raw sugar

• 1 cup water

• 6 sage leaves, coarsely chopped

• 2 tablespoons ginger, coarsely chopped

Combine ingredients in small saucepan. Bring to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer for two minutes. Remove from heat and let cool. Strain into an airtight glass container. Store in refrigerator for up to six weeks.