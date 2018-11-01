Festive Feasting: Easy Layer Bars

1 of 2
Recipe by Bronwyn Butler of Basically Bronwyn // www.basicallybronwyn.com
Ingredients:
• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate morsels
• 1 cup butterscotch morsels
• 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
• ½ cup melted butter or margarine
• 1½ cups graham cracker crumbs
• 3 tablespoons sugar
Method:
• Make the crust. Mix butter or margarine, graham cracker crumbs and sugar together in bowl. Pour crumb mixture into the bottom of a 9-by-12-inch pan and press down evenly throughout.
• Pour semi-sweet chocolate morsels, butterscotch, coconut flakes and chopped pecans evenly on top of crust mixture.
• Drizzle the sweetened condensed milk on top. Distribute as evenly as possible.
• Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.
• Once cooled, cut into pieces and serve!