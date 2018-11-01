Festive Feasting: Easy Layer Bars

× 1 of 2 Expand Easy Layer Bars. Photo by Tiffany Combs × 2 of 2 Expand Easy Layer Bars. Photo by Tiffany Combs Prev Next

Recipe by Bronwyn Butler of Basically Bronwyn // www.basicallybronwyn.com

Ingredients:

• 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate morsels

• 1 cup butterscotch morsels

• 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

• 1 cup chopped pecans

• 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

• ½ cup melted butter or margarine

• 1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

• 3 tablespoons sugar

Method:

• Make the crust. Mix butter or margarine, graham cracker crumbs and sugar together in bowl. Pour crumb mixture into the bottom of a 9-by-12-inch pan and press down evenly throughout.

• Pour semi-sweet chocolate morsels, butterscotch, coconut flakes and chopped pecans evenly on top of crust mixture.

• Drizzle the sweetened condensed milk on top. Distribute as evenly as possible.

• Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

• Once cooled, cut into pieces and serve!