New Restaurant Round Up: February 2019

723 National Ave , Lexington , Kentucky 40502 Website

Hours: Tues.-Sun.,4-midnight (the space plans to open one hour before tip-offon days of UK Men’s Basketball games)

In January, the Warehouse Block brewery Mirror Twin Brewing took its namesake concept to an entirely new level when it opened a sister location in a nearly identical building just across the parking lot.

Expanding into the former location of music club Cosmic Charlie’s, which moved out of the neighborhood last summer following a series of noise complaints, was a natural next step for the brewpub and it’s culinary partner, Rolling Oven Pizza, according to Mirror Twin co-owner and head brewer Derek DeFranco.“We absolutely loved having Cosmic here, but we also realized we needed some more space,” Defranco said. “When this building became available, it was kind of a no-brainer for us to acquire it.”

The new space features 16 beer taps, plenty of seating, a full wine and cocktail menu and two new ovens for Rolling Oven. While it has a slightly more upscale feel than the original location, the owners are clear that it’s still a casual, “come as you are” environment.

“Don’t feel like you can’t wear sweatpants just because we have subway tile on the walls and nice picnic benches,” said co-owner Mike Sobolak with a laugh.

In conjunction with the taproom/front-of-house expansion, Mirror Twin recently upgraded the capacity of their brewing equipment as well, from a three-barrel system to a 15-barrel system. The new equipment will significantly increase the production volume – while they were previously capable of producing 30 barrels of beer at any given time, the new system enables them to produce 160 barrels.

The move also opens up new culinary capabilities for the partnering businesses as well. Having three ovens will allow the Rolling Oven team to operate certain ovens at lower temperatures (pizza ovens are kept at 800 degrees), which will make room for a more diversified menu. Rolling Oven owner Nick Ring is experimenting with different specials and items like steak and pork ribs.

“I’m into the creative side, building out the menu,” said Rolling Oven owner Nick Ring, who grew up making pizza with his mom. “That’s what I’m having fun with right now.

”On busy nights before the expansion, DeFranco says he would sometimes see people walk into Mirror Twin, see that there weren’t any seats and walk out.

Now, when people go to leave, DeFranco takes pleasure in telling them about the new space.