Now Open: Epping’s on Eastside / Poppy & Olive

The sprawling historic establishment that most recently housed National Provisions is now home to a new multi-concept culinary endeavor – one where owners hope patrons will feel as comfortable bringing their kids for a casual family meal as they would bringing a date there for a special night out. Co-owner Cole Arimes (owner and chef of Coles 735 Main) is partnering with his uncle, Richard Turnbull, on the business, which features two distinct concepts.

Poppy & Olive – named after nicknames Arimes and his wife gave their two children based on their size when the couple found out they were expecting – is a “parent-friendly” concept, designed to make family dining easier and a better quality experience for all ages.

A bakery counter at the main entrance offers Nate’s Coffee and a selection of gourmet, house-made pastries – baked by Pastry Chef Laura Clay – with a handful of smaller, cafe-style tables in a cozy front room. A larger adjacent dining space is touted as a “non-breakable, no judgment” zone, where kids can try healthy and appealing meals, servers are prepared to operate on a kid-friendly service timeline, and parents can relax and order a cocktail and gourmet meal.

Beyond the bakery, Epping’s on Eastside offers a more upscale bar and dining area while still retaining a “neighborhood” feel. Epping’s features a diverse menu of salads, sandwiches, appetizers and entrees, with house-cured meats and an array of internationally inspired dishes (curry, confit, fish and chips, Bahn mi). Entree price points largely fall in the $12-$25 range.

The restaurants also feature several unique dining and gathering spaces that will eventually be available to rent for private functions.

The historic building – originally home to John G. Epping’s bottling facility in the 1940s – has been fully reimagined by a local design team from Haven Home & Garden. Simple yet sophisticated, the design was largely inspired by organic, natural materials, with a mix of new antique and accents. This is the first commercial project the company's owners – Sara Luftman and Dottie Maloney – have overseen on the design front.