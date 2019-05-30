On Our Table: Bluegrass BBQ Sauce

× Expand Bluegrass BBQ Sauce. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Chris Sussman, contributor to this recipe, will host a Big Green Egg Backyard Pitmaster competition at Bluegrass BBQ FEST June 7-8. He’ll fire up Big Green Eggs on Saturday, June 8 to demonstrate some of his barbecue recipes and offer tips on becoming a next level backyard pitmaster.

While Kentucky may not have what you’d call a “signature” BBQ sauce, we’d hang our hat on this saucy recipe any day of the week. This recipe uses a classic base sauce recipe from our friend Chris Sussman, a Louisville-based BBQ buff known in foodie circles as the BBQ Buddha, that is altered a bit to add more of a Southern flare. Evan Williams Bourbon was added to impart a bold, oaky layer, and Dr. Pepper was folded in to give a sweet, cherry tone (and a nod to the trend of braising or marinating meat in cola).

Equal parts sweet, tangy and with just the right amount of spice, this sauce is rich in color and velvety smooth, hugging the meat like a long lost friend. The recipe is simple to prepare, creating an all-purpose sauce delicious on smoked meat of all varieties.

Bluegrass BBQ Sauce:

• 2¾ cups BBQ Buddha Base Barbecue Sauce (recipe follows)

• ¾ cup Dr. Pepper syrup (recipe follows)

• ½ cup Evan Williams bourbon

• 6 turns of the black pepper grinder

Dr. Pepper Syrup:

• 2 cups Dr. Pepper

In a small saucepan add Dr. Pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Reduce for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

BBQ Buddha Base Sauce Ingredients:

• 2 cups ketchup

• ¼ cup brown sugar

• ¼ cup onion, minced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons water

• 3 cloves garlic, crushed

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon dry mustard

• Fresh ground pepper to taste

Base Sauce Method:

Blend onion and water into a puree. Heat in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add olive oil. Simmer until slightly browned. Add remaining ingredients. Mix thoroughly. Simmer for 20 minutes.