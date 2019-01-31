On Our Table: Classic Poutine

× Expand The classic poutine. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Middle of winter is high season for comfort food. In the rotation of roasts, soups and stews, the classic Canadian dish poutine can be a unique and welcome addition.

Relying on a base of two high-quality, high-comfort ingredients – French fries and gravy – poutine is traditionally accented with cheese curds and an unending possibility of condiments, giving the dish a vibe not unlike that of a plate of nachos. Depending on your taste and time available, the dish can be homemade or semi-homemade, using from-scratch fries and gravy or packaged ingredients.

The options for toppings are endless – bacon or smoked meats make great additions, but the dish can easily be made vegetarian or vegan by substituting vegetable broth and topping with fried tofu. Green onions, hot sauce and fresh herbs are other easy options for toppings to help diversify the flavor profile of this scrumptious, shareable snack.

Recipe serves four.

× Expand Classic poutine ingredients. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Ingredients:

• 4 russet potatoes, skins on (or a package of frozen fries)

• 2 cups beef stock, low sodium recommended (or beef gravy)

• 2 cups chicken stock, low sodium recommended (or chicken gravy)

• 2 cups cheese curds

• ¼ cup flour (gluten - free flour can be substituted for all purpose)

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons ketchup

• 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon whole peppercorns, green recommended

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 clove shallot, minced

• ½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Canola oil (frying oil)

Method:

Note: If preparing fresh fries (see below), add on two additional hours of prep time to allow potatoes to soak.

Prepare gravy (see below). Proceed to fry soaked potatoes. (If preparing fries from frozen, pop them in the oven according to package directions before making the gravy.) Once the components are prepared, assemble fries on serving platter or in individual bowls. Ladle gravy on top of fries, layer with cheese curds and any optional toppings. Top with a small amount of gravy and garnish with fresh parsley.

French Fries:

If preparing fresh potatoes, cut into thin strips and cover with cold water for up to two hours in the refrigerator. Drain potatoes, pat dry with paper towels to remove all liquid. For fried potatoes, add three inches of oil to a six-quart Dutch oven and heat to 350 degrees. Cook in batches to avoid crowding the pan and cooling the oil. Flipping occasionally, allow fries to cook four minutes. Remove from oil and place on paper towels to drain. Cool for 15 minutes. Bring oil temperature up to 400 degrees. Continuing to work in small batches, place fries in oil to cook until golden brown and crisp, approximately two minutes. Remove fries, transfer to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle lightly with salt – and remember, it’s a hot French fry, so tradition requires sampling one before serving to your group.

Gravy:

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add flour, stirring until smooth and golden brown (about two minutes). Add garlic and shallot, cooking until soft (approximately one minute). While whisking, add stock, ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire, peppercorns and a couple grinds of fresh pepper. Bring to a boil and continue to whisk for about five minutes. Taste gravy; add salt and pepper to taste. Cook for another minute, remove from heat and keep gravy warm by placing on a different burner on the lowest simmer setting until ready to use. Stir before serving.