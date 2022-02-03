On Our Table: Golden Beet, Ginger and Carrot Soup

× Expand Golden beet, ginger and carrot soup. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Looking to add some color to your winter table? Chock-full of healthy minerals – and a lovely jewel tone – this sweet and savory soup will satisfy vegans and non-vegans alike. Full of flavor and luxurious texture, it is also low-sodium and gluten-free, hitting multiple health-conscious notes.

From prep to consumption, this soup takes one hour and 15 minutes to prepare. A great lunch or dinner option, it can be made in advance and reheated before serving.

Top with fried sage or the optional pumpkin-seed granola to add a bit of coarse texture. Recipe makes six bowls.

Ingredients:

• 6 cups golden beets, chopped

• 5 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium, gluten-free (reserve one cup)

• 3 cups carrots, chopped

• 3 large garlic cloves, chopped

• 2 tablespoons oil, canola or olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 tablespoon ginger, chopped

• 1 tablespoon sage, chopped

• ½ lemon, zest and juice

• 1 teaspoon salt (more, if needed)

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• Pinch cayenne pepper

To a large pot on medium heat add oil. Add beets, carrots, onion, garlic, ginger, sage and salt. Stir to combine and cook for 15 minutes. Stir occasionally, cooking until onions are translucent. Add broth. Stir while bringing to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, place lid on pot and simmer for 45 minutes, stirring every 15. Add lemon, pepper and cayenne. Return lid to pot and simmer for another minute to fully incorporate remaining ingredients. Turn off heat.

Remove the lid from the pot, allowing it to cool slightly. With an immersion blender, puree until the soup is smooth. If you prefer a thinner soup consistency, add the reserved cup of broth and blend to combine.

Pumpkin Seed Granola Ingredients:

• ½ cup pumpkin seeds

• ½ cup raw pecans, chopped

• ¼ cup quick cook oats (optional; omit if you prefer grain-free)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• 1/8 teaspoon thyme

• 1/8 teaspoon sage

• Pinch cayenne pepper

• Pinch salt

In a medium bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add maple syrup, stirring to coat the dry ingredients. To a skillet on medium heat add oil. Add remaining ingredients and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir mixture frequently until browned or the desired color is achieved; no longer than 10 minutes, as granola will continue to cook when heat is turned off. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of days or in the freezer for a couple of months.