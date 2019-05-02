On Our Table: (Kil't) Dandelion & Chard Salad

× Expand (Kil’t) Dandelion & Chard Salad. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Eating dandelion greens might sound like a food trend hailing from a fancy kitchen in a big city, but the dish has deep run roots in Appalachia. In a holler in Eastern Kentucky my grandmother served a warm wilted dandelion greens salad made in a cast iron skillet with hot bacon dressing and served with a side of cornbread. Back in the big city of Lexington, my mother made it with spinach when she didn’t have freshly picked dandelion greens. At The Stave, a restaurant neighboring Lexington just to the north in Millville, Kentucky, chef Jonathan Sanning creates a salad that evokes Appalachian memories in addition to being a solid supper. We’ve provided his recipe for a single salad below.

Ingredients:

• ½ bunch dandelion greens (approximately one dozen leaves), chiffonade

• 4 ribs swiss chard, chiffonade

• 1 teaspoon garlic, minced

• Shaved red onion

• Bacon, crumbles

• 2 teaspoons bacon fat

• 2 tablespoons vinaigrette

• 1 egg, boiled six minutes for a soft center and halved

• Croutons (preferably leftover cornbread, cut into cubes and baked or dried overnight)

• Salt & pepper, to taste

Method:

To a skillet add bacon fat and garlic. Sauté about 30 seconds. Add greens and chard, sautéing just until wilted; approximately 30 seconds. Add bacon crumbles and two tablespoons of vinaigrette to pan, tossing greens to coat. Remove from heat.

On a salad plate, layer the greens, croutons and egg. Season to taste.

Vinaigrette:

• 1¼ cup apple cider vinegar

• ¼ cup whole grain mustard (or bourbon sorghum mustard)

• ¼ cup orange juice

• ¼ cup hot honey

Combine ingredients in large jar. Cover tightly with lid and shake.