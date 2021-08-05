On Our Table: Steak Grillades

RECIPE BY CHEF KELLY MACKEY, LADY REMOULADE

× Expand Steak Grillades is a popular New Orleans dish, often served over grits for a hearty breakfast or brunch. Photo by Theresa Stanley

A classic Southern recipe originating in New Orleans, steak grillades (pronounced GREE-ahds) are often served alongside grits as a hearty breakfast or brunch. With medallions of meat pan-fried and then gently braised in a rich tomato based gravy, grillades are Creole in soul. Once fork tender, they are generously spooned over creamy grits and often topped with a sprinkling of parsley or scallions, and sometimes a poached egg.

The recipe for this easy yet flavorful dish comes from chef Kelly Mackey of Lady Remoulade, a Lexington-based Cajun/Creole-French “chef’s collective” that you can find creating innovative Cajun, Creole and French fusion food as a “pop-up” at various local restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Recent Lady Remoulade events have ranged from shrimp boils to Cajun drag brunches. Follow Lady Remoulade on Facebook/@ladyremoulade on Instagram for more info on upcoming events, and catch them at Crave Food & Music Festival Aug. 14-15 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds.

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds round or sirloin steak, cut into 2 1/2-inch slices

• 4 tablespoons seasoned flour

• 2 onions, finely chopped

• 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

• 2 stalks celery, finely chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 large jalapeno, finely chopped

• 10 ounces diced tomatoes

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 2 bay leaf

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• 1 teaspoon basil

• 1 teaspoon oregano

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire

• 1 1/2 cups chicken stock

• 1/2 cup red wine

Method:

1. Trim and cut the steak into 2 1/2-inch slices. Dredge in seasoned flour.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet or rondeau. Brown the meat on all sides. Remove from skillet. Set aside.

3. In the same skillet, sweat onion, bell and jalapeño peppers, celery and garlic.

4. Add tomatoes, tomato paste and sugar. Simmer for five minutes.

5. Add bay leaves, thyme, basil, oregano, Worcestershire, stock, wine and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce heat, and add meat. Cover.

7. Simmer over low heat for 40 minutes until meat is tender and gravy is thick.