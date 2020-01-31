On Our Table: Winter Detox Salad

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Nutrient-packed salads can be a great approach to jump-starting healthy eating habits in the new year. This beautifully seasonal salad starts with a base of kale and fresh herbs tossed in a homemade, non-processed dressing and is topped with favorite seasonal fruit. (Berries are a great option that could provide an excellent source of antioxidants, if citrus is not up your alley.) Every ingredient is purposeful, satisfying dietary needs and adding layers of texture and visual appeal.

Dressing:

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 2 tablespoons tahini

• 1 teaspoon tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

• 2 teaspoons ginger, grated

• 2 cloves garlic, grated

• Lemon, zested and juiced

• Salt & pepper, season to taste

Salad:

• 2 cups raw cashews

• 1 cup unsweetened coconut, flaked

• 2 tablespoons tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 4 cups Dino kale (or preferred variety), roughly torn, ribs removed

• 2 cups broccoli

• 2 cups winter citrus, segmented (grapefruit and blood orange shown)

• 2 ripe avocados, sliced

• 1 ½ cups purple cabbage, shredded

• ¼ cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

• ¼ cup parsley, coarsely chopped

• Hemp hearts, garnish (optional)

Method:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl combine cashews, coconut, sesame oil and cayenne pepper. Toss to coat well and spread evenly on the baking sheet. Bake for five minutes. Remove from oven and stir mixture. Return to the oven to cook for five more minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. (Pro tip: Double the cashew recipe and reserve half to consume as a snack another time.)

To a small mixing bowl, add dressing ingredients and whisk to mix well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside. (Note: Dressing can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator for up to one week; if storing, reincorporate ingredients by whisking before use.)

To a large mixing bowl add kale, teaspoon olive oil and pinch of salt. Massage kale with your hands for 2-3 minutes to tenderize it. Add broccoli, red cabbage, cilantro and parsley and toss. Add dressing and toss to coat ingredients. Add winter citrus and avocado; toss gently.

Place salad in a large serving bowl and top with roasted cashews and hemp hearts. Yields four hearty servings.