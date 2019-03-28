On Our Table: Spring Vegetable Tuna Niçoise Salad

× Expand Photo by Laura Brooks

Spring has finally sprung in the Bluegrass, and fresh asparagus and radishes are at their peak. These spring vegetables are at the heart of this salad, while the fresh tuna adds a touch of sophistication. This elegant twist on the French classic is almost effortless and is sure to impress any dinner guests.

Dressing:

• ¼ cup lemon juice

• ½ teaspoon thyme leaves

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 2 anchovies, optional

• ¼ teaspoon sea salt

• ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salad:

• 1 pound baby potatoes, cleaned and halved

• 2 teaspoons sea salt, divided

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 4 eggs

• 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed

• 12 ounces quality tuna

• 12 ounces spinach

• 1 can artichoke hearts, drained

• ¼ cup Niçoise or Kalamata olives

• 2 tablespoons capers

• 4 radishes, thinly sliced

Method:

1. Blend all the dressing ingredients in a blender until smooth. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine potatoes with one teaspoon salt and one tablespoon olive oil and transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35 minutes, tossing halfway through. Toss the roasted potatoes with two tablespoons of the dressing.

3. Prepare two ice baths. Add the eggs to small pot and cover with one inch of water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Shock in ice bath, peel and slice.

4. In a large pot over high heat, bring six cups of water and one teaspoon salt to a boil. Blanch the asparagus until tender, about three minutes. Shock in ice bath and drain.

5. Heat a lightly oiled cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Season tuna with salt. Sear fish on each side for two minutes, or until desired level of doneness is achieved. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing into quarter-inch slices.

6. Toss the spinach with quarter cup of dressing. Top with the potatoes, eggs, asparagus, tuna, artichokes, olives, capers and radishes.

Laura Brooks is an integrative nutrition health coach and a certified professional chef. As a graduate of the Natural Gourmet Institute and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, Laura specializes in plant-forward and gluten-free recipe development, custom cakes and health coaching services. Learn more about her and try out her delicious recipes at laurathechef.com.