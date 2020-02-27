Southsider's Drink of the Month: Tart & Sweet

× Expand The Tart & Sweet. Photo by Theresa Stanley

We’ve almost made it through another Kentucky winter, which includes all four seasons around these parts. While in the homestretch, there’s a tendency to envision patio weather. If sipping tequila by the pool is part of that fantasy for you, the Tart & Sweet is a great addition to your bar repertoire. Smooth, sweet, sour and salty notes make this the perfect drink for warm weather – or even for dreaming of warm weather. If you’re looking to share a variation of this margarita with friends at home, multiply the recipe to make a pitcher.

Note: Lunazul tequila will be paired with tacos this month during Crave Taco Week (March 2-8). More than 20 participating restaurants will serve up special tacos at a special price. See pages 19-21 in this magazine for more details.

Photo by Theresa Stanley

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces Lunazul Blanco Tequila

• ½ ounce lime juice

• Citrus seltzer of choice

• Grapefruit, lime and orange slices, for drink and garnish

• Pinch of salt

Method:

Fill a cocktail glass halfway with ice. Add tequila and lime juice. In a separate glass, add one slice of each citrus and a pinch of salt. Muddle. Strain mixture into cocktail glass and stir. Add more ice and fresh slices of citrus. Top with citrus seltzer.