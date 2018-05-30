Drinks of the Month: The Spiked Palmer & Pomegranate Margarita

Both of these summer sippers are easy to make at home, and can also be enjoyed as two of the signature drinks of the Bluegrass BBQ Festival, taking place June 8-9 downtown Lexington at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza. Click here for more info on the free, second annual food and music festival!
The Spiked Palmer. Photo by Theresa Stanley
The Spiked Palmer
To celebrate the arrival of summertime following a winter that seemed like it would never end, we invite you to put a twist on a classic hot weather drink, the Arnold Palmer.
The iced tea / lemonade blend traces back to the 1960s, when, following a long day of designing a Pal Springs golf course, legendary golfer and golf course designer Arnold Palmer asked his server to bring him a mix of iced tea and lemonade. We like to spike this classic with a touch of bourbon. Do you like your tea sweet? Add a smooth, sweet bourbon like the John E. Fitzgerald Larceny. Want to tame the sweetness of the tea with a smoky note? Spike your Arnold Palmer with a touch of Evan Williams.
Ingredients:
• 2 ounces Evan Williams or Larceny Bourbon
• 2 ounces Lemonade
• 2 ounces Iced Tea
• Lemon, garnish
• Mint, garnish (optional)
To a shaker filled with ice add bourbon, lemonade and tea. Give shaker a couple of shakes then pour into ice-filled glass andgarnish with lemon and mint.
Pomegranate Margarita. Photo by Theresa Stanley
Pomegranate Margarita
Margaritas are the ultimate patio refreshment, with flavors bound only by the imagination. Infusing a splash of pomegranate in your margarita not only adds a lovely hue but also infuses the cocktail with subtle tart and sweet pomegranate notes.
Ingredients:
• 1 ounce Lunazul Silver Tequila
• 1 ounce Triple Sec
• 1/2 ounce Pama Liqueur
• 1 1/2 ounces lime juice
• Limes, garnish
• Salt rim, optional
To a shaker filled with ice, add tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Shake vigorously five seconds. Pour into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Float Pama Liqueur on top and garnish with lime.