Chevy Chaser's Drink of the Month: New York Sour

I recently had a conversation with a bartender about pairing cocktails with tacos. While tequila is the common choice, some folks prefer a local spirit: bourbon. How do you pair bourbon with tacos? The answer rests in the obvious Kentucky response: Bourbon goes with everything. The New York Sour gives the general vibe of a margarita, while offering a depth of flavor to complement any type of taco – beef, chicken, seafood or vegetarian. Tap into a world of pairing knowledge by conversing with your favorite restaurant bartenders. Cheers!

Note: Evan Williams bourbon will be paired with tacos this month during Crave Taco Week (March 2-8). More than 20 participating restaurants will serve up special tacos at a special price. See pages 29-31 in this magazine for more details.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces Evan Williams bourbon

• 1 ounce fresh lemon juice

• 1 ounce simple syrup

• ½ ounce red wine

• Citrus peel, garnish

Method:

Fill a rocks glass with ice. To a cocktail shaker, add Evan Williams bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup. Add ice and shake until the shaker is chilled. Strain into rocks glass. Float the red wine on top and garnish with peel. Pro tip: To achieve the pretty red wine float, use the back of a spoon to slowly layer the red wine on top of the cocktail.