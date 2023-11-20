Drink of the Month: French Hot Chocolate

× Expand A combination of bitter chocolates — at least 70% and 80% cacao content — are blended with hot milk and sugar to create this decadent beverage, transporting you to a Parisian cafè on a wintry day. Photo Abby Laub

Recipe & intro by Alex Narramore, aka The Mischief Maker

When asked to contribute a recipe for December, I couldn't think of anything more fitting than “drinking chocolate” — also known as French hot chocolate or 'chocolat chaud.' The perfect indulgence on a cold day, it’s something to savor and warm your cold hands after a winter walk outside.

Quite different than American hot chocolate, the focus here is on the chocolate itself: Thick melted chocolate, combined with a bit of sugar and whole milk, to help balance and cut the bitterness of the chocolate. You can drink this from a cup or dip in a spoon.

December, when people are feeling extra indulgent and free, is the perfect month to enjoy this indulgence; however, nothing should stop you from enjoying it all winter long on any cold day.

Ingredients:

• 1 quart whole milk, cold

• 2/3 cup water

• ½ cup granulated sugar

• 6½ oz. bitter chocolate (70% cacao solids — I use a 70% Lindt bar)

• 2 oz. bitter chocolate (minimum 80% cacao solids — I use an 85% Lindt Bar)

Directions:

Chop all of the chocolate into small pieces.

In a saucepan, bring the milk, water and sugar to a boil.

Remove saucepan from heat and whisk in all of the chopped chocolate. Once off the heat, either whip hot chocolate with an immersion hand blender directly in your saucepan or transfer to a stand blender and blend until combined. (Alternatively, you could just whisk it vigorously off heat, forgoing the blending if you like.)

Notes:

• To make a thicker hot chocolate: after adding your chopped chocolate to the milk, put the saucepan back over low heat and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly with a whisk so that the liquid does not stick to the pan. Remove from the heat and blend as indicated above.

• Add a drop of hot milk to the mixture if you find the hot chocolate too thick when drinking.

• Once made, this hot chocolate keeps very well in the refrigerator for up to two days. Pour into an airtight container to store and reheat in a heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water.

• To enjoy as a cold drink, thin the hot chocolate by adding 1¼ cups of cold milk and blend together. Add a pinch of fleur de sel (French sea salt) if you’d like.

