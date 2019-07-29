Drinks of the Month: Heaven Hill Highballs

Highball cocktails are a family of simple-to-build mixed drinks featuring more mixer than spirit, designed to be refreshing and typically served over ice. From the gin-and-tonic to the simple Cuba Libra, some of the most popular cocktails are highballs. Spare the spoon, set the shaker aside and let the effervescent bubbles do the trick with blending the ingredients on this family of classically prepared cocktails.

This collection of Heaven Hill Highballs will be served at this month’s Crave Lexington Food + Music Festival (Aug. 24-25 at Masterson Sation Fairgrounds).

× Expand Paloma. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Paloma

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Lunazul tequila

• 2 ounces grapefruit juice

• ½ ounce lime juice

• Grapefruit sparkling water

• Salt, coarse variety for rimming glass (optional)

• Lime or grapefruit for garnish (optional)

Method:

Place coarse salt on small plate. Circle rim of a highball glass with a lime wedge. Coat edge of glass in coarse salt. To the glass, add ice, tequila, grapefruit juice, and lime juice. Fill with grapefruit soda. Garnish and serve

× Expand Kentucky Mule. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Kentucky Mule

Ingredients:

• 1½ ounces Evan Williams bourbon

• 1 ounce Bundaberg Ginger Beer

• ¼ ounce lime juice

• Club soda

• Lime, garnish

Method:

To a highball glass, add ice, bourbon, ginger beer and lime juice. Fill with club soda and garnish with lime.

× Expand Seabreeze. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Sea Breeze

Ingredients:

• 1½ ounces Deep Eddy vodka

• 3½ ounces cranberry juice

• 1 ounce grapefruit juice

• Lime garnish

Method:

To a highball glass, add ice, vodka, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice. Garnish with lime. For a “sea foam” effect, ingredients can be added to a shaker with ice for 10 seconds before pouring into highball glass.