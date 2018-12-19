Drink of the Month: LexMex Hot Chocolate

Baby, it’s cold outside! What better way to warm up than with chocolate and spice?

Where many hot chocolate recipes have one note – sweet – Mexican hot chocolate punches it up a notch with an added layer of spice. The bouquet of flavors in this spiked chocolate beverage brings forth rich chocolate notes, using cinnamon and cayenne to balance noteworthy layers of spice. Add an extra special kick with your choice of bourbon or dark rum.

Adding bourbon will help accentuate the subtle spice of the cayenne, while dark rum highlights the drink’s sweet and sour notes. We recommend trying both. Create an at-home hot chocolate tasting by placing a pot of each on the adult dessert table and letting guests choose.

Topped with whipped cream cooling the palate, this hot chocolate delivers all the feels with bitter, sweet, salty and spicy. The 10-minute recipe makes two large mugs of warmth; one for you and one to share with a friend or loved one – warm blankets and snuggling highly encouraged!

Ingredients:

• 3 cups whole milk

• 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate

chips (or chopped chocolate bar)

• 1½ tablespoons turbinado sugar (sugar in the raw)

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• Dash of cayenne pepper

• 1 ounce bourbon or dark rum per drink

Optional garnishes: whipped cream, cinnamon sticks and cocoa powder

Method:

Combine milk and sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer.

Remove from heat and whisk in chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon and cayenne. Allow to rest for three minutes for the bouquet of spice to open. Return saucepan to low heat and bring mixture to almost a simmer. Remove from heat, add spirit and stir. Pour into two mugs and top with whipped cream and optional garnishes.