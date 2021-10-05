Drink of the Month: Cidre Royale

× Expand The Cidre Royale courtesy of Wise Bird Cider Co. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Nothing reminds us of fall more than apple season. Celebrate the season with this cocktail inspired by the classic marriage of white wine and cassis (black currant liqueur), called a kir. Mix cassis with champagne, and you get a Kir Royale. Mix cassis with hard cider and you get a Cidre Royal.

At once simple and sophisticated, this cocktail calls for a traditional cider that is clean and sparkling, dry or sweet to your taste. We suggest a barrel-aged cider, as the flavors of vanilla and oak from the barrel combine nicely with the cassis for a beverage brimming with fall flavors. If you’ve had a hard day, bring up the heat with a dash of calvados or brandy.

Located in the Distillery District, is Wise Bird Cider Company a Lexington-based cider company that specializes in small-batch ciders made from the highest quality apples they can find.

Ingredients:

• 2 teaspoons creme de cassis

• 6-7 ounces cider

Method:

Put the creme de cassis in the bottom of a champagne or wine glass, then pour the cider on top. Cheers!