Drink of the Month: Drake's Resolution Sour

× Expand The Resolution Sour. Photo furnished by Drake's

RECIPE FURNISHED BY DRAKE'S

Fizzy, festive and fruit-forward, this specialty winter cocktail recipe was provided by our friends at Drake’s. Both easy to drink and easy to assemble, it’s great to serve at holiday parties — or you can grab one at any Drake’s location from December through February. The Bluegrass Hospitality Group restaurant now features 19 regional locations, including four in the Lexington area: Lansdowne, Hamburg, Brannon Crossing and the restaurant’s newest location on Leestown Road, which opened in November.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ ounces raspberry vodka

• 2 ½ ounces cranberry juice

• ¾ ounce sour mix (homemade or your favorite store-bought variety)

• ½ ounce pomegranate liqueur

• Sparkling wine, to top

• Fresh cranberries, for garnish (optional)

Method:

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a 16-ounce glass with ice. Top with sparkling wine, and garnish with fresh cranberries.