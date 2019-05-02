Drink of the Month: Pearl's Rum & Sherry

× Expand Rum & sherry wine cocktail. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe by Pearl's

Photography and intro by Theresa Stanley

Characterized by oak, tobacco and herbs, Amontillado is a variety of sherry wine originating in the Montilla region of Spain. Inspired by the spirit, downtown restaurant Pearl’s set out to highlight the unique flavor: a barrel-aged product, but not just any, would do. Five-year, barrel-aged Caribbean rum stands up to the medium-dry sherry, while lending this cocktail a familiarity to which local spirit connoisseurs are accustomed. While rum and sherry might seem like unlikely cocktail companions, the addition of fresh citrus infuses an island feel to create a delicious tiki drink that’s at home in a rocks glass – and that beautifully complements the smoky flavors of Pearl’s’ wood-fired pizzas and shellfish.

Ingredients:

• 1½ ounces barrel-aged rum (minimum five-year aged suggested)

• 1 ounce Amontillado sherry

• 1 ounce grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed

• ½ ounce demerara syrup

• ¼ ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

• Peel of grapefruit, twist for garnish

Method:

To a shaker add rum, sherry, grapefruit juice, syrup and lime juice. Add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Finish with a grapefruit twist.