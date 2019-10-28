Drink of the Month: Spiced Cider

× Expand Spiced cider. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Perfect for gathering around the fire with family and friends, this month’s cocktail is a mug full of warmth that celebrates the apple harvest and the classic fall flavors of cinnamon and caramel. Adding a caramel apple lollipop garnish will bring out the kid in you and provide a treat for any young ones who are around to enjoy as well. Recipe serves eight. Cheers to fall!

Ingredients:

• 2 quarts honey crisp apple cider

• 2 cups spiced rum

• 1 cup apple liqueur

• ½ cup caramel syrup

• 2 apples, chopped

• 5 cinnamon sticks

• Caramel apple lollipops (optional garnish)

Method:

Place cider, rum, liqueur, syrup, apples and cinnamon sticks in a large pot. Simmer on low heat for one hour. (Alternatively, a slow cooker can be used.) Place heat on lowest setting to warm for one hour. Serve in mugs with or without the chopped apples and a caramel apple lollipop garnish.

Tip: To adjust recipe for one cocktail, use eight ounces of cider, 1½ ounce spiced rum, one ounce apple liqueur, a drizzle of caramel syrup and one cinnamon stick. Heat in microwave. Garnish accordingly.