Drink of the Month: Summerade

Crafting cocktails can certainly be an art form, but sometimes it’s best to keep things simple – such as when lounging by the pool in the heat of the summer. A friend and I were recently chatting about our mutual love for Deep Eddy vodka – especially during pool season – and I got a great pro tip out of the conversation: Flavored ades can make for great summer mixers. Whether purchased from your favorite fast food spot, grocery store or mixed at home, cherryade, limeade or lemonade can all provide great but simple complements to your favorite poolside summer libations.

Another pro tip: if buying at a drive-through, ask for an extra large “ade” and request the ice on the side so as not to water down the mixer on your way home. And be sure to label your thermos “Adult Beverage” so the kiddos know it’s Mom’s (or Dad’s) drink.

Ingredients:

• 8-ounce ade, flavor of your choice

• 2 ounces Deep Eddy Vodka

• Lime (squeeze and garnish)

• Ice (crushed or pellet ice preferred)

Method:

To a 16-ounce glass or thermos, add ice (preferably crushed or pellet ice). Pour half of ade into glass and then add vodka. Stir with a straw or bartender’s spoon. Add remainder of ade, giving the drink another quick swirl with the straw, and garnish with a squeeze of lime.