Drink of the Month: The Ethereal

Spring is officially in the air, and the season brings a reason to lighten up our beverages of choice to complement the sunshine and warmer air. This simple “gin-spired” cocktail allows the natural botanicals and flavors of the spirit to take center stage, so be sure to choose a high quality, herb-heavy gin. Softened by natural simple syrup with the addition of lemon and bitters creating an ethereal fusion, this heavenly cocktail begs to be enjoyed on a patio or in the garden, with a sunset on the horizon.

Ingredients:

• 1.5 ounces of high-quality gin

• 1 ounce turbinado (cane sugar) simple syrup

• .75 ounces lemon juice

• 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters

Method:

To a shaker add all ingredients and ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Pour into a gin goblet or highball glass filled with ice.

Turbinado Simple Syrup:

• 1 cup water

• ½ cup cane sugar

To a small saucepan add ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat. Cool and store in glass container in refrigerator up to two weeks.