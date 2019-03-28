Drink of the Month: The Ethereal

Photo by Theresa Stanley
Spring is officially in the air, and the season brings a reason to lighten up our beverages of choice to complement the sunshine and warmer air. This simple “gin-spired” cocktail allows the natural botanicals and flavors of the spirit to take center stage, so be sure to choose a high quality, herb-heavy gin. Softened by natural simple syrup with the addition of lemon and bitters creating an ethereal fusion, this heavenly cocktail begs to be enjoyed on a patio or in the garden, with a sunset on the horizon.
Ingredients:
• 1.5 ounces of high-quality gin
• 1 ounce turbinado (cane sugar) simple syrup
• .75 ounces lemon juice
• 2-3 dashes Angostura bitters
Method:
To a shaker add all ingredients and ice. Shake for 10 seconds. Pour into a gin goblet or highball glass filled with ice.
Turbinado Simple Syrup:
• 1 cup water
• ½ cup cane sugar
To a small saucepan add ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring sugar until dissolved. Remove from heat. Cool and store in glass container in refrigerator up to two weeks.