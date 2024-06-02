Drink of the Month: The Honeywood Cocktail

× Expand The Honeywood Cocktail from Ouita Michel, owner/chef at the Holly Hill Co. family of restaurants: Honeywood, Holly Hill Inn, Wallace Station, Windy Corner, Zim’s. Photo by Talitha Schroeder

The historic Midway home that now houses the restaurant Holly Hill Inn was once known as Hermosa, and was home to a hostess supreme named Honeywood Parrish Rouse. The inspiration for the Lexington restaurant Honeywood, which is located in The Summit at Fritz Farm, Rouse welcomed guests with open doors and a table full of good food and drink. She loved three things: spending time with friends and family, a delicious meal, and a stiff drink, preferably one made with good Kentucky whiskey — just like her namesake cocktail.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ oz. Woodford Rye

• ½ oz. Aperol

• 1 oz. grapefruit honey syrup (see recipe below)

• 1 oz. fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker half full with ice. Add all ingredients and shake until well-blended. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a piece of grapefruit peel.

Grapefruit Honey Syrup:

(Makes 1.5 cups/enough for 12 cocktails)

• ½ cup grapefruit juice (Ruby Red is recommend)

• 1/2 cup honey (smoked is nice)

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2-inch piece ginger (peeled and sliced)

Add all ingredients to saucepan and simmer on low for about 10 minutes. Let cool, then strain into a container and refrigerate or freeze until needed.