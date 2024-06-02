Drink of the Month: The Honeywood Cocktail

The historic Midway home that now houses the restaurant Holly Hill Inn was once known as Hermosa, and was home to a hostess supreme named Honeywood Parrish Rouse. The inspiration for the Lexington restaurant Honeywood, which is located in The Summit at Fritz Farm, Rouse welcomed guests with open doors and a table full of good food and drink. She loved three things: spending time with friends and family, a delicious meal, and a stiff drink, preferably one made with good Kentucky whiskey — just like her namesake cocktail.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ oz. Woodford Rye

• ½ oz. Aperol

• 1 oz. grapefruit honey syrup (see recipe below)

• 1 oz. fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice

Method:

Fill a cocktail shaker half full with ice. Add all ingredients and shake until well-blended. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a piece of grapefruit peel.

Grapefruit Honey Syrup:

(Makes 1.5 cups/enough for 12 cocktails)

• ½ cup grapefruit juice (Ruby Red is recommend)

• 1/2 cup honey (smoked is nice)

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 2-inch piece ginger (peeled and sliced)

Add all ingredients to saucepan and simmer on low for about 10 minutes. Let cool, then strain into a container and refrigerate or freeze until needed.

