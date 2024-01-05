Drink of the Month: The Prentice

× Expand The Prentice. Photo furnished

Editor's Note: We've asked our friends at Georgie's Social House to share the recipe for The Prentice, the cocktail that was voted "crowd favorite" during November's inaugural Lexington Bourbon Week!

At Georgie's, we take delight in paying homage to various illustrious “Georges” throughout history, with our finely crafted cocktails — a sip of history in every glass. The Prentice, the specialty cocktail we created for Lexington’s Bourbon Week, takes its name from George Prentice, a renowned editor and co-founder of the Louisville Journal. Much like Prentice's sharp wit and eloquent writing, this cocktail offers a unique blend of flavors that engage the senses in a dance of complexity and delight. Just as George Prentice left a lasting impression in the world of journalism, we believe our Prentice cocktail will leave an indelible mark on your palate: It's not just a drink, but an experience that captures the essence of the season, making it the perfect accompaniment to your festive celebrations.

Carefully crafted to highlight the season's best flavors while also complementing the rich, spicy and delicately floral notes of Four Roses bourbon, this cocktail is a delightful blend that harmoniously marries Four Roses bourbon with homemade cinnamon pear syrup and a splash of lemon juice. The result is a drink that is as warming as it is refreshing, making it an ideal companion for both crisp autumn evenings and lively holiday gatherings.

The Prentice Cocktail

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces of Four Roses yellow label bourbon

• 1 ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 1 ounce cinnamon pear syrup (see recipe below)

Directions:

After making the cinnamon pear syrup and allowing it time to cool, combine bourbon, syrup and lemon juice in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously twenty times. Strain into a chilled coup glass and enjoy!

Cinnamon Pear Syrup

Ingredients:

• 1 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup water

• 1 tablespoon cinnamon

• Half a pear (peeled)

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer. Allow to cool for around 30 minutes, drawing out the aromatic notes of the pear and cinnamon.