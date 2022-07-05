Drink of the Month: The Skinny Dip

× Expand The Skinny Dip. Photo by Amy Eddie

What screams “summer in Kentucky” more than enjoying a refreshing glass of sweet tea outside on a sweltering day? This month, we invite you to turn that experience up a notch by enjoying a refreshing glass of spiked iced tea in a park with a few thousand of your friends and neighbors while enjoying some of the best eats and entertainment that central Kentucky has to offer, at CRAVE Food + Music Festival. The Skinny Dip will be among the many cocktail offerings available at the festival – but just in case you also want to try this simple and refreshing summer cocktail on your own turf (and your own time), we’re sharing the recipe below.

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

• 4 ounces filtered water

• Lemon wheel (garnish)

• Mint leaves

Method:

Add all ingredients to an ice-filled mason jar and stir. Garnish with the fresh mint and lemon wheel, and enjoy!

Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing, this magazine’s parent company, Crave Food + Music Festival takes place July 30-31 at Masterson Station Fairgrounds. Visit www.cravelexington.com for more details.