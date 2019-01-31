Drink of the Month: Turmeric Sour

× Expand The Turmeric Sour, a spin on the classic Whiskey Sour, crafted by Christopher Evans of Bourbon on Rye. Photo by Theresa Stanley

The winter months can be a great time to study and experiment with craft cocktails. Instead of bemoaning the cold, why not use the additional time indoors as an opportunity to practice using herbs and other nutrient-rich ingredients to create rich, layered drinks to warm our bones?

Local restaurants and cocktail bars can be a great place to conduct research, from tasting flavor profiles to and observing presentations. At the new downtown cocktail bar Bourbon on Rye, head bartender Christopher Evans provided this recipe for the Turmeric Sour – a spin on the classic Whiskey Sour – so that our readers can try their hand at creating the unique cocktail at home, using relatively simple ingredients that many people have on hand. (Be aware that the Turmeric Vodka takes two weeks to infuse, so start prepping in advance!)

And loaded with nutrients from the honey, turmeric, egg whites and cinnamon, this smoky, full-bodied cocktail is practically health food.

Recipe makes one cocktail. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 1 ¾ ounces turmeric-infused vodka (see recipe below)

• 1 ounce lemon juice (preferably clarified)

• ¾ ounce honey simple syrup (preferably Manuka honey)

• ½ ounce egg whites

• 1-2 drops bitters

• Dash Ceylon cinnamon, for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients (minus the cinnamon) to a shaker. Dry shake ingredients (no ice) vigorously for 15 seconds. Add ice and shake five seconds for a cold cocktail. Pour cocktail into coupe glass through strainer. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon.

Turmeric-Infused Vodka:

• 1 ¾ ounces raw turmeric (in its root form)

• 750 ml vodka, 90 proof

Slice turmeric and place in a tall glass bottle; add vodka to glass bottle and seal. Place in cool area. Infused vodka is ready to use in two weeks.