Drink of the Month: Espresso Martini

Martinis are a topic that gives us many fine points to debate: Vodka or gin? Up or on the rocks? Shaken or stirred? Dirty or dry? This version, however, has the ability to bring martini fans (and coffee lovers) together to the same table – with the only real “twist,” or topic of debate, being the optional addition of the lemon zest.

It’s important to note the difference between lemon zest and lemon peel: A traditional “twist” is a sliver of the lemon peel that often includes a bit of the slightly bitter, inner white layer known as the pith, but zest should only include the vibrant oils of the outermost layer of peel. While traditional lemon twists are often used in martinis, adding the entire peel to this cocktail would bring out bitter notes in the coffee, so be sure not to include the pith. A shake of zest brightens the coffee while offering the subtle reminder: This is a martini.

Recipe makes one fine espresso martini, shaken, with zest, served straight up in a frosted glass. Leave the olives in the jar. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 2 ounces espresso, preferably hot

• 1 ½ ounces vodka

• ½ ounce coffee liqueur

• Lemon zest, 1-inch sliver (optional)

• Espresso beans, optional garnish

Method:

Chill martini glass(es) by placing in the freezer. Prepare espresso. To a shaker add ice, vodka, liqueur, espresso and lemon zest. Shake vigorously until metal is frosty or very cold to touch. Pull martini glass from the freezer. Strain cocktail into glass. If using hot espresso, martini will be foamy. Top foam with espresso beans for garnish.

Pro tip: The wide availability of espresso powder, which can be prepared in a French press or AeroPress, makes this drink accessible even if you do not have an espresso maker. Strong, hot coffee could also be used in its place.