Drink of the Month: Sake Mint Spritzer

RECIPE BY VOID SAKE COMPANY

For the past year, the local craft beverage company The Void Sake Co. has been steadily working to introduce Lexington to the nuances of sake, a traditional Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. The company’s taproom offers several types of house-made sake, served on tap or in bottles, as well as a handful of seasonal craft cocktails featuring their spirits. The Sake Mint Spritzer is a refreshing cocktail featuring genshu (undiluted) sake, with the fresh lime, cucumber and mint balancing out the strong flavors of the spirit.

Stop by The Void Sake Co. to enjoy a cocktail or straight sake, or pick up a bottle to take home and make your own cocktail.

Ingredients:

• 3 ounces The Void Co. Harbinger (or any full-strength genshu sake)

• 5 mint leaves

• 1/4 ounce simple syrup

• 1/4 ounce lime juice

• 1 or 2 cucumber slices

• Club soda

Method:

In a highball glass, muddle mint leaves with lime and simple syrup. Add cucumber slices and the genshu sake, then fill the glass with ice. Top off with club soda and garnish with twist of lime or another slice of cucumber.

Find Us At Crave! The Void Sake Company is the official sake of Crave Food & Music Festival, taking place July 30-31 at Masterson Station Park.