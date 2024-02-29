Drinks of the Month: Lucky Margarita & Sparkling Rose

In honor of Crave Taco Week, taking place March 11-17, we’ve singled out not one but two great taco-worthy cocktail recipes to share with our venerable readers this month: a simple but delicious margarita and something a little more offbeat.

At the center of both drinks is Suerte Tequila, a premium, 100% blue agave spirit featuring zero additives. Produced in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, this tequila boasts a smooth and rich flavor profile with hints of citrus, vanilla and earthy undertones.

Suerte Tequila and Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco will both be available at select Crave Taco Week locations. For more info on Crave Taco Week, visit the Taco Week guide in this magazine, visit www.cravetacoweek.com or download the Crave Taco Week app.

Salud!

× Expand Lucky Margarita. Photo furnished

Lucky Margarita

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces Suerte Blanco tequila

• 1/2 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

• 1/4 ounce agave nectar (just a squirt)

• Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions:

Prepare your glass as you wish with a salt or chili-salt rim and fill with ice. Add Suerte tequila to an ice-filled shaker and squeeze in limes and agave nectar. Shake and pour into prepared glass, and add lime garnish.

× Expand Sparkling Rose. Photo furnished

Sparkling Rose

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 ounces pomegranate juice

• 1 ounce Suerte Blanco tequila

• 1/4 ounce simple syrup

• 2 ounce Coppola Diamond Collection Prosecco

Directions:

Combine juice, tequila and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into a champagne glass filled with crushed ice. Top with prosecco.

Editor’s note: Suerte Tequila and Coppola Rosè are both officially partnering brands for this year’s Crave Taco Week, which is presented by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company).