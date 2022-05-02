On Our Table: A Good Biscuit & Strawberry Jam

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

While a delicious complement to many meals, biscuits can be daunting to prepare. Even seasoned bakers spend years arriving at a perfect biscuit.This recipe is a riff on one my granny taught me as a small child.

Over the years and failed batches of biscuits, I thought loose measuring was the demise of my fluffy layers and adjusted to more precise measurement techniques. However, I eventually stumbled across a game-changing tip that mentioned warming the cream. While it sounded like heresy after years of using lard or mountains of cold, cut butter, I soon learned to see warming the cream as the wizardry trick that eliminating considerable time and effort in the challenge of biscuit baking.

These biscuits may not be the prettiest, but they are perfect when shared – imperfections and all. Serve in a basket with a side of butter, honey or a homemade jam.

Biscuits

Ingredients:

• 3 ¼ cups all-purpose flour – set aside ¼ cup to sprinkle on dough after mixing, if it’s too loose (can sub gluten-free flour)

• 4 teaspoons sugar

• 1 tablespoon baking powder

• 1 ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon baking soda

• 2 cups heavy cream

• Melted butter, to brush tops of biscuits (optional)

Method:

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet (for easy cleanup). To a medium bowl add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Whisk.

In a separate microwave-safe bowl, warm cream to about 98 degrees. This could take up to 90 seconds – stir at 45 seconds to distribute heat for accurate temperature measurement.

Add warm cream to the flour mixture. Combine until a well-mixed, soft dough forms –sprinkle with extra flour to bind, if dough is too loose. Spray a small ice cream scoop or measuring cup with vegetable oil, then scoop dough about two inches apart onto the prepared baking sheet. (If a more uniform biscuit is preferred, shape dough with fingertips.)

Place biscuits on a rack in the upper third of the oven. Bake until the tops are light golden brown – approximately 10 minutes. Rotate the baking sheet a full turn halfway through baking (baking time will vary depending on oven). Remove from the oven and brush tops with butter, if desired.

Biscuits will stay fresh for 24 hours wrapped or stored in a sealable bag or bag.

Small Batch Strawberry Jam

Ingredients:

• 1 pound of strawberries, washed, hulled, chopped (can substitute a seasonal berry of choice)

• ¾ cup sugar (adjust depending on sweetness of fruit)

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Method:

To a heavy bottom saucepan, add berries, sugar and lemon juice. Stir over low to medium heat to dissolve sugar. Once dissolved, increase temperature to medium-high bringing to a full boil, stirring frequently. Boil until the jam is thick (approximately 10 minutes) or the jam reaches 220 degrees using a candy thermometer. If using a glass jar, transfer jam to the container and allow to cool before sealing with a lid. If using a non-glass container, allow it to cool then transfer. Place the jar or container in the refrigerator. Jam will continue to thicken in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated and use within two weeks.

Pro tip:

This recipe is for chunky jams reminiscent of preserves. If you prefer a less chunky texture, mash berries while boiling. If a jelly-like texture is preferred, once mixture is cool, strain in a sieve then blend in a food processor and transfer to a container for refrigeration.