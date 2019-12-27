On Our Table: Champagne Trifle

× Expand Champagne Trifle. Photo by Theresa Stanley

Champagne trifle is a decadent dessert to serve friends and family as you celebrate the end of a decade and usher in the new one. This fancy-looking, easy-to-make English dessert is versatile, offering a choice of how it’s presented, including which fruit to layer it with (raspberries are ripe and plentiful this time of year but use other berries, if preferred). Serve in a large trifle dish or personalize it, styling in individual Champagne coupettes. The cake is light and airy with the texture of a sponge cake. For entertaining gluten-free guests, serve them a coupe of fruit and Champagne whipped cream, or use a gluten-free cake mix. Cheers to the New Year!

Champagne Cake:

• 1 box yellow cake mix (gluten-free cake mix, if preferred)

• 3 egg whites

• 1 1/3 cups Champagne, room temperature

• ½ cup butter, melted

• 24 ounces raspberries (reserve six ounces for garnish)

• Chocolate (white or dark) for garnish (optional)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9-by-13-inch pan by lining it with parchment paper to prevent sticking. To a large mixing bowl, add Champagne, egg whites, melted butter and cake mix. Mix until blended, then pour into baking pan. Bake about 27 minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool. While cake is cooling, make whipped cream (recipe follows).

Once cake cools, cut into bite-sized cubes. To a large trifle dish (or several small ones), place a thin layer of whipped cream. Add a layer of cake followed by raspberries and whipped cream. Repeat until ingredients are gone. Garnish top with several raspberries and shaved chocolate.

Champagne Whipped Cream:

• 2 cups Champagne

• 5 cups heavy cream

• 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Place Champagne in a saucepan. Simmer on medium heat until Champagne is reduced to one-half cup. Remove from heat and cool.

To a chilled mixing bowl add heavy cream and confectioners’ sugar. Using a wire whisk or electric mixer, beat ingredients until soft peaks form. Slowly add reduced Champagne, forming stiff peaks in the whipped cream.