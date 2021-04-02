On Our Table: Tacos al Pastor

× Expand Tacos al Pastor. Photo by Theresa Stanley

As Crave Taco Week nears, we’ve set our sights on this classic Mexican taco recipe

Recipe provided by: Papi’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar

When the much anticipated Crave Taco Week returns to Lexington April 19-25, the city will be abuzz with tacos stuffed every filling imaginable.Papi’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar will be keeping things classic, featuring tacos al pastor (roasted pork with pineapples) as its Taco Week specialty at its Euclid Avenue location; it’s Harrodsburg Road and Palomar locations will feature a different special.

With origins tracing back to Lebanese merchants who brought “shawarma”-style cooking to Mexico when they immigrated there in in the early 1900s, “al pastor” roughly translates to “shepherd style.” While al pastor meat is traditionally cooked rotisserie-style on a spit grill, the recipe is often amended for the average home cook, as it is here. Plan accordingly for this meal, keeping in mind that the pork should be marinated for a minimum of two hours, and ideally, overnight or up to three days.

Recipe makes 10 tacos to feed a small army of hungry taco fans.

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Pastor Ingredients:

• 5 pounds boneless pork shoulder

• 3 tablespoons achiote paste

• 2 tablespoons guajillo chili powder

• 1 tablespoon garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon dried oregano

• 1 tablespoon cumin

• 1 tablespoon salt

• 1 tablespoon pepper

• ¾ cup white vinegar

• 1 cup pineapple juice

• 1 pineapple, skinned and sliced into 1-inch rounds

For Serving:

• 10 small corn tortillas

• 1 white onion, finely chopped

• 1 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

• 1 cup salsa

• 1 avocado, diced

• 2 limes, cut into wedges

Special Equipment:

• 1 thick wooden skewer, trimmed to the height of your oven

Method:

Slice the pork shoulder into about 1/4-inch slices, then transfer to a large dish or bowl.

In a medium bowl, combine the achiote paste, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, salt, pepper, vinegar and pineapple juice, mashing and stirring until smooth with no lumps. Pour the marinade over the pork slices, then toss to make sure they are coated on all sides. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, then refrigerate for at least two hours or up to three days.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Place a slice or two of the pineapple on the baking sheet. Take a wooden skewer and push it directly in the middle of the pineapple. Remove the pork from the fridge and push the slices through the skewer, layering them tightly until there is a 1-inch gap at the top. Push another pineapple slice on top. Bake for about 1½ hours, until the pork is slightly charred on the outside and deep red. Rest the meat for about 10 minutes, then carve off thin slices of pork and roasted pineapple.

To assemble, place some pork on the tortillas, followed by a few pieces of pineapple, a sprinkling of onion, a pinch of cilantro, a spoonful of salsa and some diced avocado. Serve with lime wedges. Enjoy!